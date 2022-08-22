Brian Stelter Leaves CNN, Plus Would You Pay $8 Billion for Big Ten Football?



Bryan and David break down the news that CNN canceled Brian Stelter’s show, Reliable Sources, and he has left the network. They discuss what this means for Stelter’s career, how reporters should handle political coverage in today’s media, and what the new CNN could look like (0:41). Later, they weigh in on the $8 billion TV deal that involved CBS, FOX, and NBC purchasing rights to the Big Ten, and then touch on the content viewers may deserve from their streaming services (23:21). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS