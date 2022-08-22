 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brian Stelter Leaves CNN, Plus Would You Pay $8 Billion for Big Ten Football?

Bryan and David react to CNN’s canceling of Stelter’s show and discuss how reporters should handle political coverage in today’s media

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN


Bryan and David break down the news that CNN canceled Brian Stelter’s show, Reliable Sources, and he has left the network. They discuss what this means for Stelter’s career, how reporters should handle political coverage in today’s media, and what the new CNN could look like (0:41). Later, they weigh in on the $8 billion TV deal that involved CBS, FOX, and NBC purchasing rights to the Big Ten, and then touch on the content viewers may deserve from their streaming services (23:21). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Skeptical Parents, Cringey Hometown Dates, and Declarations of Love

Juliet and Callie break down the dates from this week’s ‘Bachelorette’

By Juliet Litman

 The ‘Bachelorette’ Recap: Hometowns Finally Hit the Road Again

After three years spent simulating family settings in hotel conference rooms, Gabby and Rachel were actually able to travel to their boyfriends’ homes—which simply heightened the awkwardness

By Jodi Walker

NFL Panini Select Comparison, PED Price Check, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse discuss the value of the upcoming football cards

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Preseason Week 2 Risers and Fallers

Plus, another edition of Fantasy Court and Two Truths, One Lie

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

‘Scent of a Woman’ With Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan

Bill and Chris revisit Al Pacino’s Oscar-winning role opposite Chris O’Donnell and Philip Seymour Hoffman

By Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan

The 2022 Showrunner Draft

Matt and Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw participate in the very first showrunner draft. Each will draft five showrunners and a sleeper pick to dominate the industry over the next 15 years.

By Matthew Belloni