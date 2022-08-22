 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Real Goff Vibes and Lupe Fiasco

Jason also discusses Roquan Smith returning to practice after a short “hold-in” and whether Patrick Williams will be as good as his summer mixtapes

By Jason Goff
AT&amp;T’s (312) Day Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for AT&T


The Full Go is back this week with an in-depth episode as Jason discusses his beef with how his coverage of the Chicago sports scene is viewed (3:30), Roquan Smith returning to practice after a short “hold-in”( 14:20), and whether Patrick Williams will be as good as his summer mixtapes (20:41). Later in the pod, Jason goes one-on-one with Chicago rap legend Lupe Fiasco (34:30) as they discuss his new role teaching at MIT, his creative process, and a lot more.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Lupe Fiasco
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

