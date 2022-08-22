Yankees Finally Win a Game, Mets Rally Late in Philly, Top 15 New York Athletes, and Doug Williams on the Subway Series



(1:26) — YANKEES: Behind Nestor Cortes and Andrew Benintendi, the Yankees dodge the sweep against the Blue Jays.

(5:33) — METS: The Mets survive a rain delay and late response to win a series against the Phillies.

(11:06) —GIANTS: JJ discusses Kayvon Thibedaux’s injury.

(12:47) — DOUG WILLIAMS: Friend of the show Doug Williams returns to the show to discuss the Yankees slump, Gerrit Cole, and Edwin Diaz and previews the Subway Series.

(46:41)— TOP 15 NEW YORK ATHLETES: The 2022 edition of the top 15 athletes in New York starts with nos. 7-1.

(54:20) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

(65:04) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Doug Williams

Producer: Stefan Anderson

