 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yankees Finally Win a Game, Mets Rally Late in Philly, Top 15 New York Athletes, and Doug Williams on the Subway Series

JJ also discusses Kayvon Thibedaux’s injury

By John Jastremski
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


(1:26) — YANKEES: Behind Nestor Cortes and Andrew Benintendi, the Yankees dodge the sweep against the Blue Jays.

(5:33) — METS: The Mets survive a rain delay and late response to win a series against the Phillies.

(11:06) —GIANTS: JJ discusses Kayvon Thibedaux’s injury.

(12:47) — DOUG WILLIAMS: Friend of the show Doug Williams returns to the show to discuss the Yankees slump, Gerrit Cole, and Edwin Diaz and previews the Subway Series.

(46:41)— TOP 15 NEW YORK ATHLETES: The 2022 edition of the top 15 athletes in New York starts with nos. 7-1.

(54:20) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

(65:04) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Doug Williams
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Eight NBA Players Looking to Secure the Bag This Season

Which free agents are looking to cash in next summer? Here are eight of the most compelling Contract Year guys heading into 2022-23.

By Dan Devine

Gary Chambers and an Authentic Campaign for Congress

Chambers also talks about his plan to utilize power for cannabis reform in Congress and about messaging the recent Democratic victories to voters

By Bakari Sellers

Seafood Shacks, Magical Food Temperatures, and Going Down the Coffee Rabbit Hole

Dave and Chris discuss Tristar strawberries, gourmet Cold Stone, Wrigley’s gum, and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Introducing Daemon Targaryen, Your New ‘House of the Dragon’ Problematic Fave

No one hammers home the feeling that ‘Game of Thrones’ is back more than Matt Smith’s prince, the swaggering, morally complex breakout character of the ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere

By Ben Lindbergh

Sox Didn’t Prioritize Winning, Pats Questions, and Brady Nearly a Raider?

Brian is joined by the Globe’s Chad Finn to talk all things Boston sports

By Brian Barrett

‘House of the Dragon’ Season Premiere Reactions

‘Talk the Thrones’ returns with Chris, Mallory, and Joanna as they discuss the season premiere of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

By Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more