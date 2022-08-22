 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seafood Shacks, Magical Food Temperatures, and Going Down the Coffee Rabbit Hole

Dave and Chris discuss Tristar strawberries, gourmet Cold Stone, Wrigley’s gum, and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images


A Cometeer-fueled trip to the Codfish State has Dave buzzing with new discoveries about how to make familiar things just a little bit better—and how to make the modern-day airport experience a good bit worse. Also covered: what to eat near Gloucester, Joe Versus the Volcano, Spider-Tracers, a shout-out to Claud, Tristar strawberries, Jimmy Nardellos, gourmet Cold Stone, Dave becoming a coffee taster, making miso in Kyoto, three-buck Chardonnay, Wrigley’s gum, haddock bites, sublime Rhode Island chowder, and Dave Chang’s seafood shack commandments.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

