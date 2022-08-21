Leon Edwards Shocks the World!



After watching Leon Edwards’s IMPROBABLE fifth-round head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman in the final minute of the welterweight title fight at UFC 278, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall offer immediate analysis to one of the greatest moments in UFC history. In a frenzied fashion, the guys discuss:

Edwards snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against the former no. 1 pound-for-pound ranked fighter in the world

All of the unbelievable obstacles Edwards had to overcome to get to this moment

What this win means to the United Kingdom, specifically the people of Birmingham, England

If Edwards will face Usman again in a trilogy fight, or if Khamzat Chimaev is next. And can the fight happen in the U.K. please?

Plus, LEON EDWARDS HIMSELF MAKES A BRIEF APPEARANCE (1:32:50), The Ringer founder Bill Simmons calls in (19:30), and several U.K.-based Ringer MMA community members offer emotional and impactful words in response to Edwards’s shocking win and just how much this means to them. You do not want to miss this.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

