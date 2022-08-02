 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Ripple Effects of Miami’s Tampering Penalty

JJ and Sheil react to the fines and suspensions given to the Miami Dolphins, the dysfunction under owner Stephen Ross, and more

By John Jastremski and Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


JJ and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the news of the suspensions and fines levied against the Miami Dolphins for illegal tampering. They dissect the NFL’s ruling, discuss the Dolphins’ history of dysfunction under owner Stephen Ross, and make their predictions on how it will affect the team going forward.

Hosts: John Jastremski and Sheil Kapadia
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

