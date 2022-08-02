Training Camp Risers and News

OFFICIAL RINGER TOP 200 RANKINGS AND TIERS OUT NOW
Training camp is officially underway, so we run through the biggest stories from around the league, including Deshaun Watson’s suspension, D.K. Metcalf’s and Deebo Samuel’s extensions, injuries to the Cowboys receiving corps, and more before running through the most hyped-up players after the first week of camp.
Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts