Training Camp Risers and News

The guys run through the biggest stories from around the league, including Deshaun Watson’s suspension, D.K. Metcalf’s and Deebo Samuel’s extensions, and injuries to the Cowboys receiving corps

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
OFFICIAL RINGER TOP 200 RANKINGS AND TIERS OUT NOW

Training camp is officially underway, so we run through the biggest stories from around the league, including Deshaun Watson’s suspension, D.K. Metcalf’s and Deebo Samuel’s extensions, injuries to the Cowboys receiving corps, and more before running through the most hyped-up players after the first week of camp.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

