UFC 278 Preview: Kamaru Usman’s Pursuit of Legacy, Rockhold Takes a Stand, and Leon Edwards’s Date With Destiny? Plus, Leon’s Manager Joins the Show!

Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck dive deep into UFC 278 and all its story lines

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
UFC 278 Official Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC


While tomorrow night’s fighters step to the scales in majestic Salt Lake City, UT, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall deep dive into UFC 278 and all its story lines, discussing things like:

—How much Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards have improved since their first fight in 2015

—If Usman is “feeling himself” too much headed into this fight (7:34)

—Potential paths to victory for the underdog Edwards (16:32)

—Luke Rockhold’s damning comments this week about fighter pay, and what this means for his fighting future (24:40)

Plus, Edwards’s manager, Tim Simpson, of Paradigm Sports joins the guys to talk about Edwards’s long journey to this title fight, the psychological edge he has tomorrow night, and what a win would mean to Edwards and the entire United Kingdom (47:26).

And of course, more calls from the best community in MMA.

Next episode: Saturday, August 20, immediately following the end of Usman-Edwards 2. Download the Spotify Live app today and follow The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify for all the show details.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

