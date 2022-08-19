The Players We Hate but Have to Rank

Every year there are players that we don’t really want on our teams, but we have to rank them. Today, we discuss those players. We finish the show by reading a few listener emails.
(3:07) - Derrick Henry, Titans
(6:45) - Cam Akers, Rams
(12:52) - Nick Chubb, Browns
(20:37) - JK Dobbins, Ravens
(21:54) - Josh Jacobs, Raiders
(25:36) - Antonio Gibson, Commanders
(29:46) - Damien Harris, Patriots
(38:41) - Emails
Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide for rankings, tiers, sleepers, and more!
Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts