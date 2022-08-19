 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Players We Hate but Have to Rank

The guys finish the show by reading a few listener emails

By Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, and Craig Horlbeck
Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images


Every year there are players that we don’t really want on our teams, but we have to rank them. Today, we discuss those players. We finish the show by reading a few listener emails.

(3:07) - Derrick Henry, Titans

(6:45) - Cam Akers, Rams

(12:52) - Nick Chubb, Browns

(20:37) - JK Dobbins, Ravens

(21:54) - Josh Jacobs, Raiders

(25:36) - Antonio Gibson, Commanders

(29:46) - Damien Harris, Patriots

(38:41) - Emails

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide for rankings, tiers, sleepers, and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

