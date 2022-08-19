 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Does My Excitement Deceive Me? Plus, Fighting Illini Expectations With Bret Bielema

Jason also talks Bears preseason success before opening the voicemail line

By Jason Goff
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images


The Full Go returns, but Jason neglects to discuss the Astros stomping the White Sox to go all in on the Bears (04:45). He discusses what he liked from the team after their 27-11 preseason victory over the Seahawks. Are the Bears about to be better than we all thought? Jason is joined by Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema, as they discuss the team’s expectations, how the university plans on handling NIL, the secrecy of football coaches, and more (27:22). Lastly, Jason opens up the voicemail line (46:21). If you ever feel like dropping Jason a voicemail, call us at (773) 359-3103!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Bret Bielema
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

