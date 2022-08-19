Does My Excitement Deceive Me? Plus, Fighting Illini Expectations With Bret Bielema

The Full Go returns, but Jason neglects to discuss the Astros stomping the White Sox to go all in on the Bears (04:45). He discusses what he liked from the team after their 27-11 preseason victory over the Seahawks. Are the Bears about to be better than we all thought? Jason is joined by Illinois Fighting Illini football head coach Bret Bielema, as they discuss the team’s expectations, how the university plans on handling NIL, the secrecy of football coaches, and more (27:22). Lastly, Jason opens up the voicemail line (46:21). If you ever feel like dropping Jason a voicemail, call us at (773) 359-3103!
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Bret Bielema
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
Subscribe: Spotify