Mets Drop a Big One in ATL and Yankees Fail to Ride Momentum



(1:44) — METS: The Mets fail to split with Braves despite Jacob deGrom’s start. Can they hold onto their lead in the NL East?

(6:34) — YANKEES: Walk-off one night, embarrassment the next; the Yankees’ slide continues.

(12:41) —GIANTS: JJ discusses the Giants’ QB competition.

(19:08)— TOP 15 NY ATHLETES: The 2022 edition of the top 15 athletes in NY starts with nos. 15-8.

(29:06) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to discuss the best sleepers, most exciting Jet or Giants, and who to stay far from going into the fantasy season.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Jason Katz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

