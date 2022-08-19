 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets Drop a Big One in ATL and Yankees Fail to Ride Momentum

Plus, ranking New York’s 15 top athletes for 2022

By John Jastremski
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


(1:44) — METS: The Mets fail to split with Braves despite Jacob deGrom’s start. Can they hold onto their lead in the NL East?
(6:34) — YANKEES: Walk-off one night, embarrassment the next; the Yankees’ slide continues.
(12:41) —GIANTS: JJ discusses the Giants’ QB competition.
(19:08)— TOP 15 NY ATHLETES: The 2022 edition of the top 15 athletes in NY starts with nos. 15-8.
(29:06) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to discuss the best sleepers, most exciting Jet or Giants, and who to stay far from going into the fantasy season.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Does My Excitement Deceive Me? Plus, Fighting Illini Expectations With Bret Bielema

Jason also talks Bears preseason success before opening the voicemail line

By Jason Goff

Ranking the Best Offenses and Defenses With Sheil Kapadia, Plus Ryen Gets Fleeced in France

Sheil and Ryen also discuss Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension

By Ryen Russillo and Sheil Kapadia

Joshua-Usyk II Picks

Kevin and Raheem make predictions for the upcoming fight

By Kevin Clark and Raheem Palmer

The NFL Could Have Made a Statement With the Deshaun Watson Punishment; Instead, It Cut a Deal

After a settlement between the league and union, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve an 11-game suspension this season. But given Watson’s continued defiance and the Browns’ lack of accountability, it’s still inadequate.

By Nora Princiotti

From ‘Survivor’ to ‘The Challenge: USA’ With Tyson Apostol

Tyson breaks down his reality TV career

By Johnny Bananas and Tyson Apostol

The Latest Episode of ‘Industry,’ ‘A League of Their Own,’ and the Problems With ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’

Chris and Andy break down the latest episode of ‘Industry’ and how the show is using traditional TV conventions to its advantage

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald