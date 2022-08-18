 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cheese Foam, Carb Combos, and a Perfect Restaurant Moment | #AskDave After Dark

Dave and Chris embark on a late-night Q&A to discuss extra dense oat milk, Shake ‘N Bake chicken, and irrational food aversions

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Altered-state Dave and Chris embark on another late-night Q&A, covering the sublime, the agonizing, and everything in between—including Aaron Rodgers’s offseason activities, Also, Dave’s thoughts on the Road House remake, Conor McGregor taking up acting, the boba flavor Blade Runner test (and Dave’s current order), extra dense oat milk, near-future gorgonzola, irrational food aversions, imperial deer tendon, Dave’s senior thesis, a Momofuku Christmas dinner, five-hour tea ceremonies, drinking Guinness in Kyoto, Shake ‘N Bake chicken, culinary chimeras, table crumbers, and being present for each tortilla chip.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

