 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cris Collinsworth on New Partners, a Bengals Super Bowl, John Madden’s Legacy, and the Fate of the Collinsworth Slide

The longtime broadcaster breaks down his three-decade career

By Bryan Curtis
Kansas City Chiefs v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images


Bryan is joined by NBC’s Cris Collinsworth to discuss his three-decade career as an analyst and announcer. They reflect on Collinsworth’s time playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, discuss what it was like calling the 2022 Super Bowl, touch on his relationship with the late John Madden, and later dive into the biggest differences between calling a game in the ’90s versus today, and weigh in on who could be the next best announcer.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Cris Collinsworth
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Summer Bits We Missed: ‘Prey,’ ‘RRR,’ and More

The Midnight Boys discuss the best films and shows of the summer that they missed talking about

By Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and 1 more

The Lawsuit Striking Fear Into Fox News (Plus ‘LOTR’ Predictions)

Puck’s legal expert, Eriq Gardner, joins Matt to discuss Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News, which states that Fox aired false, far-fetched, and exaggerated claims about Dominion and its supposed role in helping steal votes from Donald Trump

By Matthew Belloni

A Look Back at the Cheetah Girls

Amelia and Kate do a deep dive into the group’s individual singers, where they are now, and give their own Cheetah Girls power rankings

By Amelia Wedemeyer and Kate Halliwell

Who Are the NFL’s Most Watchable Teams?

Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz draft and discuss the most watchable teams in the league this season

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and 1 more

A Candid Conversation With Joy Taylor, God Bless Johnny Cueto, Plus Giannis to the Bulls?

Joy discusses her radio journey, how she handles the double standards in the industry, working with Colin Cowherd, and the national perspective of Chicago sports

By Jason Goff

‘22 Goals’: Ronaldo, 2002 World Cup Final in Japan

The second installment in Brian Phillips’s series chronicling the most iconic goals in the history of the World Cup belongs to soccer’s "original" Ronaldo

By Brian Phillips