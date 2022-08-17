Cris Collinsworth on New Partners, a Bengals Super Bowl, John Madden’s Legacy, and the Fate of the Collinsworth Slide

Bryan is joined by NBC’s Cris Collinsworth to discuss his three-decade career as an analyst and announcer. They reflect on Collinsworth’s time playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, discuss what it was like calling the 2022 Super Bowl, touch on his relationship with the late John Madden, and later dive into the biggest differences between calling a game in the ’90s versus today, and weigh in on who could be the next best announcer.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Cris Collinsworth
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS