Five Fantasy Players Everyone Is Too Horny For

Danny, Danny, and Craig discuss the most overrated fantasy picks heading into drafts

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
The summer is winding down, fantasy football is heating up, and people are starting to fall in love with their sleepers. But sometimes, people get a little too excited about their guy. We’re here to temper those expectations.

(3:05 - Javonte Williams, Broncos
(8:33) - Kadarius Toney, Giants
(12:10) - Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers
(20:58) - JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs
(29:10) - Eli Mitchell, 49ers
(34:42) - Emails

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

