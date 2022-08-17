Five Fantasy Players Everyone Is Too Horny For



The summer is winding down, fantasy football is heating up, and people are starting to fall in love with their sleepers. But sometimes, people get a little too excited about their guy. We’re here to temper those expectations.

(3:05 - Javonte Williams, Broncos

(8:33) - Kadarius Toney, Giants

(12:10) - Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers

(20:58) - JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs

(29:10) - Eli Mitchell, 49ers

(34:42) - Emails

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for tiers, sleepers, and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts