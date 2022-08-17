Five Fantasy Players Everyone Is Too Horny For

The summer is winding down, fantasy football is heating up, and people are starting to fall in love with their sleepers. But sometimes, people get a little too excited about their guy. We’re here to temper those expectations.
(3:05 - Javonte Williams, Broncos
(8:33) - Kadarius Toney, Giants
(12:10) - Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers
(20:58) - JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs
(29:10) - Eli Mitchell, 49ers
(34:42) - Emails
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
