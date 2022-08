Chris and Andy talk about the series finale of Better Call Saul. They talk about whether the creators stuck the landing (1:00), the major plot points that were revealed in the finale (14:57), and the feat of longform storytelling that is Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul (37:59).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

