Preseason Week 1 Winners and Losers

The guys discuss consequential fantasy players like Jonathan Taylor, Zach Wilson, and Saquon Barkley

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images


We react to all the standout and disappointing performances from Week 1 of preseason and determine whether or not we are buying the narrative. We finish the show with a return to America’s favorite game, Two Truths, One Lie.

(1:32) — Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
(7:59) — Zach Wilson, New York Jets
(13:14) — Breece Hall, New York Jets
(15:36) — Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
(20:17) — Kenny Pickett/George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
(26:34) — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
(33:32) — Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders
(36:45) — Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
(40:40) — Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans
(44:18) — Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
(46:24) — Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
(48:30) — Tyquan Thornton, New England Patriots
(50:09) — Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
(51:50) — Two Truths, One Lie

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

