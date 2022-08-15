Preseason Week 1 Winners and Losers



We react to all the standout and disappointing performances from Week 1 of preseason and determine whether or not we are buying the narrative. We finish the show with a return to America’s favorite game, Two Truths, One Lie.

(1:32) — Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

(7:59) — Zach Wilson, New York Jets

(13:14) — Breece Hall, New York Jets

(15:36) — Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

(20:17) — Kenny Pickett/George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

(26:34) — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

(33:32) — Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders

(36:45) — Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

(40:40) — Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

(44:18) — Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

(46:24) — Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

(48:30) — Tyquan Thornton, New England Patriots

(50:09) — Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

(51:50) — Two Truths, One Lie

