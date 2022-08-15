 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trump Is Back in the News Cycle, How to Talk to an Embattled Quarterback, and the Return of Harry Caray

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker guesses the Strained-Pun Headline

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Bryan and David break down the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago and discuss how the media is responding (0:30). Later, they touch on WJLA reporter Scott Abraham’s sit-down interview with Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (25:45), before addressing the “MLB at Field of Dreams” game that featured an augmented reality version of the late sports commentator Harry Caray (32:56). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

