Good News for Zach Wilson, Yankees Struggle at Fenway, and Mets Continue to Run the NL East

(01:32) —JETS: Zach Wilson’s non-contact injury scared Jets fans. Reports say he may return mid-season, but will it be worth it?
(03:57) — YANKEES: The Yankees’ woes continue as they lose their fourth straight series. Can the Bombers get their mojo back in the Bronx?
(10:05) — METS: The three-headed monster of deGrom, Scherzer, and Bassitt power the Mets to another series win as they head to Atlanta to face the Braves.
(13:17) — NICKY T: Friend of the show Nick Turturro returns to talk about the Yankees’ recent slump, Gleyber Torres, and The Captain.
(40:54) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Yankees, and Mets.
(54:56) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Nick Turturro
Producer: Stefan Anderson
