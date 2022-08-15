 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Good News for Zach Wilson, Yankees Struggle at Fenway, and Mets Continue to Run the NL East

Plus, friend of the show Nick Turturro returns to talk about the Yankees’ recent slump, Gleyber Torres, and ‘The Captain’

By John Jastremski
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images


(01:32) —JETS: Zach Wilson’s non-contact injury scared Jets fans. Reports say he may return mid-season, but will it be worth it?

(03:57) — YANKEES: The Yankees’ woes continue as they lose their fourth straight series. Can the Bombers get their mojo back in the Bronx?

(10:05) — METS: The three-headed monster of deGrom, Scherzer, and Bassitt power the Mets to another series win as they head to Atlanta to face the Braves.

(13:17) — NICKY T: Friend of the show Nick Turturro returns to talk about the Yankees’ recent slump, Gleyber Torres, and The Captain.

(40:54) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Yankees, and Mets.

(54:56) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Nick Turturro
Producer: Stefan Anderson

