Good News for Zach Wilson, Yankees Struggle at Fenway, and Mets Continue to Run the NL East



(01:32) —JETS: Zach Wilson’s non-contact injury scared Jets fans. Reports say he may return mid-season, but will it be worth it?

(03:57) — YANKEES: The Yankees’ woes continue as they lose their fourth straight series. Can the Bombers get their mojo back in the Bronx?

(10:05) — METS: The three-headed monster of deGrom, Scherzer, and Bassitt power the Mets to another series win as they head to Atlanta to face the Braves.

(13:17) — NICKY T: Friend of the show Nick Turturro returns to talk about the Yankees’ recent slump, Gleyber Torres, and The Captain.

(40:54) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Yankees, and Mets.

(54:56) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Nick Turturro

Producer: Stefan Anderson

