The Bears Mess With Roquan, and a Challenge for the Sox

Plus, discussing the most embarrassing thing that can happen to someone in public and reacting to the NBA Christmas schedule

By Jason Goff
Seattle Seahawks v Chicago Bears Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason and the crew recap their weekends before sharing what they think is the most embarrassing thing that could happen to you in public (01:17). Jason discusses what he saw from the Bears in their first preseason game (26:06). This week will see the White Sox face the Astros and Guardians, as Jason challenges the team to make a strong case for the playoffs (40:44). He also points out players who have begun to play better like Andrew Vaughn and A.J. Pollock. Unless the Bears get a deal done with Roquan Smith, the whole situation will only get worse (50:51). In Outside the Chi, Jason and the crew go through the recently announced slate of Christmas Day games for the NBA (01:05:30).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

