Sneaking in Nutrition When You’re Cooking for Kids

Dave and Chris talk meal ideas for kids that are both delicious and healthy, among other topics

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Every parent dreams of giving their kids a perfect mix of the delicious and the nutritious—but once those kids begin to get other ideas about what they’d like to eat, the most important ingredient might be a little misdirection. With the help of our friends at buybuy BABY, Dave and Chris present our second Clean Plate Club summit on the highs and lows of surreptitious nutrition. Plus: parent theory vs. parent reality, bento box success rates, Dave’s case for chocolate milk, pre-K peer pressure, emergency SPAM, dolsot bibimbap, taking Hugo to McDonald’s, tantric parenting, and Chris’s highly effective sneaky meatball method.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass, Noelle Cornelio, and Lala Rasor

