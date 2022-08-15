Sneaking in Nutrition When You’re Cooking for Kids

Every parent dreams of giving their kids a perfect mix of the delicious and the nutritious—but once those kids begin to get other ideas about what they’d like to eat, the most important ingredient might be a little misdirection. With the help of our friends at buybuy BABY, Dave and Chris present our second Clean Plate Club summit on the highs and lows of surreptitious nutrition. Plus: parent theory vs. parent reality, bento box success rates, Dave’s case for chocolate milk, pre-K peer pressure, emergency SPAM, dolsot bibimbap, taking Hugo to McDonald’s, tantric parenting, and Chris’s highly effective sneaky meatball method.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass, Noelle Cornelio, and Lala Rasor
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS