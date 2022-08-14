 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marlon Vera Shocks Dominick Cruz; Now Where Does ‘Chito’ Go? Plus: Cruz’s Future and a Fight of the Year Contender Emerges

After watching Marlon Vera’s head-kick knockout of Dominick Cruz, Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck take to Spotify Live to react to an insane night of fights

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
UFC Fight Night: Vera v Cruz Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC


After watching Marlon Vera’s nasty fourth-round head-kick knockout of Dominick Cruz, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live to react to an insane night of fights. The guys discuss:

  • Adjustments made by Vera that led to the shocking finish
  • Cruz’s performance and whether the 37-year-old former bantamweight champion should consider hanging up his gloves
  • Matchmaking scenarios that could get Vera into a title fight with the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw in October (11:55)
  • A ridiculous co-main event between featherweights Nate Landwehr and David Onama (21:55)

Plus, Ariel brings another Spotify Live exclusive (37:50) and the guys take calls about Rory MacDonald’s PFL future, and a listener’s journey through the streets of Montreal in search of a smoked meat sandwich.

Next episode: Friday, August 19 for the official UFC 278 weigh-in show. Follow The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify for all the latest details.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

Mike Birbiglia on ‘The Old Man and the Pool’

Larry is joined by the writer, director, and stand-up comedian to talk about his new one-man show

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

‘Atlanta’ Episode 13, ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 14, and ‘Below Deck Med’ Episode 5

Rachel breaks down the looks and drama from Teresa and Luis’s wedding, and more

By Rachel Lindsay, Chelsea Stark, and 1 more

‘A League of Their Own’ Is a Solid Spiritual Heir to ‘GLOW’

Like the prematurely canceled Netflix series, ‘A League of Their Own’ adapts a once-minor bit of sports trivia to refract modern standards of representation through rich period detail

By Alison Herman

A New Way to Think About Racism in America

Derek is joined by Heather McGhee to discuss ‘The Sum of Us’ and why many laws today that might not seem explicitly racist still sustain racial inequality

By Derek Thompson

Trump’s Troubles, Plus Talking Monkeypox With Dr. Sabrina Assoumou

Plus, Van and Rachel wonder if Serena Williams is the greatest athlete of all time

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

The Seven Most Intriguing Under-the-Radar Deals in NBA Free Agency

From a reclamation project in Detroit to the perfect plug in Miami, here are the signings you may have missed that could pay major dividends next season

By Dan Devine