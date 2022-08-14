Marlon Vera Shocks Dominick Cruz; Now Where Does ‘Chito’ Go? Plus: Cruz’s Future and a Fight of the Year Contender Emerges



After watching Marlon Vera’s nasty fourth-round head-kick knockout of Dominick Cruz, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live to react to an insane night of fights. The guys discuss:

Adjustments made by Vera that led to the shocking finish

Cruz’s performance and whether the 37-year-old former bantamweight champion should consider hanging up his gloves

Matchmaking scenarios that could get Vera into a title fight with the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw in October (11:55)

A ridiculous co-main event between featherweights Nate Landwehr and David Onama (21:55)

Plus, Ariel brings another Spotify Live exclusive (37:50) and the guys take calls about Rory MacDonald’s PFL future, and a listener’s journey through the streets of Montreal in search of a smoked meat sandwich.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

