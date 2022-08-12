Olin Kreutz on the Bears’ Issues, and the Truth About the Field of Dreams Game

The Full Go returns as Jason opens up by discussing the Field of Dreams game involving the Cubs and Reds (01:31). Not surprisingly, the White Sox lost three of four to the Royals as their disappointing season continues (13:28). With the Bears’ first preseason game this weekend, Jason brings on former All-Pro center Olin Kreutz (21:38). They go through all the Bears’ problems and issues going into the season, including the offensive line, the receiving corps, Roquan Smith, and more.
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Olin Kreutz
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
Subscribe: Spotify