Our Top Fantasy Targets of 2022

The guys run through the tentpole guys they love in the early to middle rounds this year

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


We run through the tentpole guys we are drafting in the early to middle rounds that we love building our teams around this year.

(1:37) - CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
(5:57) - Dalvin Cook, Vikings
(10:40) - Saquon Barkley, Giants
(17:31) - Aaron Jones, Packers
(18:26) - Leonard Fournette, Bucs
(25:16) - Adam Thielen, Vikings
(30:32) - Michael Pittman Jr., Colts
(37:15) - AJ Dillon, Packers
(44:09) - Courtland Sutton, Broncos
(49:24) - Gabriel Davis, Bills
(53:21) - Jameis Winston, Saints

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide for rankings, tiers, sleepers, and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

