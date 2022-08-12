 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brisket Theft, Pizza on a Boat, and Tasting a Strawberry Bell Truffle From Taco Bell and Milk Bar

Also, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on Teresa Guidice’s wedding cake, a sandwich being served at Royals games, and more

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on Teresa Giudice’s wedding cake, discuss the contents of a freezer that washed up on a Nantucket beach, and question a sandwich being served at Kansas City Royals games. This week’s Taste Test is a collaboration between Taco Bell and Milk Bar called the Strawberry Bell Truffle, and they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

