Brisket Theft, Pizza on a Boat, and Tasting a Strawberry Bell Truffle From Taco Bell and Milk Bar

This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on Teresa Giudice’s wedding cake, discuss the contents of a freezer that washed up on a Nantucket beach, and question a sandwich being served at Kansas City Royals games. This week’s Taste Test is a collaboration between Taco Bell and Milk Bar called the Strawberry Bell Truffle, and they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
