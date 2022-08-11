 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Unpacking the Allegations of Nate Mitchell’s Cheating

Juliet and Emma Gray weigh in on Reality Steve’s role in the situation, examine all cheating allegations from Nate’s past girlfriends, and touch on the position Nate is in while the show is airing

By Juliet Litman
Juliet is joined by Emma Gray, cohost of the Love to See It podcast, to weigh in on infidelity allegations about Bachelorette contestant Nate Mitchell. They discuss Reality Steve’s role in the situation, examine all cheating allegations from Nate’s past girlfriends, touch on the position Nate is in while the show is airing, and review the best response the show can provide toward topics involving sex, dating, and scandals.

Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Emma Gray
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

