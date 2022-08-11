 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dave’s Birthday, Over-Ordering, and a Definitive Diet-Beverage Ranking

Dave, Chris, and Noelle also talk about Mike Birbiglia, a flawless visit to Providence, mid-meal malingering, touching the stew, Dion Waiters, dish traffic control, the In-N-Out-order phantom zone, and seasonal restaurants

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Supermarket Food Prices Increase Due To Cost of Living Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images


There’s no better way to celebrate Dave Chang’s 45th trip around the sun than an end-of-summer MOIF, featuring such hot-button topics as: Mike Birbiglia, a flawless visit to Providence, mid-meal malingering, touching the stew, Dion Waiters, dish traffic control, the In-N-Out-order phantom zone, shrimp heads, seasonal restaurants, Midwest supper clubs, fear of teenagers, and the farmers’ market hummus guy Hydra.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

