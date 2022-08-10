 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets Can’t Do Anything Wrong and Yankees Can’t Do Anything Right

Plus, Danny Heifetz on Giants camp and talking Mekhi Becton’s injury

By John Jastremski and Danny Heifetz
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images


(01:27) — YANKEES: The Yankees blow a chance to bounce back in Seattle as the funk continues. Can they get it together in Boston?
(07:35) — METS: The Mets string together another sweep and test their win streak against the Phillies.
(11:49) — JETS: With Mekhi Becton out for the season, how damaging is this for the Jets’ season?
(14:20) — GIANTS: The Giants have a lot of questions heading into the season. Can Brian Daboll help right the ship?
(16:07) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.
(26:52) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz joins the show to discuss what he’s seen at Giants camp, his optimism heading into the season, and his thoughts on the Jets.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Danny Heifetz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 12 Recap

Joanna and Ben review the penultimate episode by examining Kim’s new life, her phone call with Gene, and more

By Joanna Robinson and Ben Lindbergh

Remembering Olivia Newton-John in ‘Grease’

Amelia and Claire remember Olivia Newton-John and her iconic role in the 1978 movie musical ‘Grease,’ and the massive impact on culture that movie had

By Amelia Wedemeyer and Claire McNear

12(ish) Questions to Midnight: Pop Culture Edition

The Midnight Boys answer 12 of the most pressing pop culture questions live from the NABJ/NAHJ Conference in Las Vegas

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more

Are People Too High on the Lions?

Plus, the guys discuss the Lions’ ‘Hard Knocks’ hype, rookie wide receivers, Russell Wilson on the Broncos, and more

By Sheil Kapadia and Steven Ruiz

Should LeBron Request a Trade?

If the Lakers don’t make a change, it could be time for LeBron James to consider his options. Where could he go? And what would another ring do for his legacy?

By Kevin O'Connor

Raves, Rage, and the Prodigy’s “Firestarter”

An excerpt from the latest episode of the podcast, this one exploring the Essex foursome that briefly rode electronic music to rock stardom

By Rob Harvilla