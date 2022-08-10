Mets Can’t Do Anything Wrong and Yankees Can’t Do Anything Right



(01:27) — YANKEES: The Yankees blow a chance to bounce back in Seattle as the funk continues. Can they get it together in Boston?

(07:35) — METS: The Mets string together another sweep and test their win streak against the Phillies.

(11:49) — JETS: With Mekhi Becton out for the season, how damaging is this for the Jets’ season?

(14:20) — GIANTS: The Giants have a lot of questions heading into the season. Can Brian Daboll help right the ship?

(16:07) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Mets.

(26:52) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz joins the show to discuss what he’s seen at Giants camp, his optimism heading into the season, and his thoughts on the Jets.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Danny Heifetz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify