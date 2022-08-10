 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 12 Recap

Joanna and Ben review the penultimate episode by examining Kim’s new life, her phone call with Gene, and more

By Joanna Robinson and Ben Lindbergh
Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television


Joanna and Ben begin their review of the penultimate episode of Better Call Saul by examining Kim’s new life in Florida, while evoking similar storylines from other series like The Shield and Fargo to determine if this is the most suitable ending for this character. Next, they dissect the phone call between Gene and Kim and ponder the significance of the jail-cell-like office blinds in her office and Gene’s recklessness during his heist (23:07). Then, they go over all of the visible series callbacks during Kim’s visit to the Albuquerque courthouse, praise Rhea Seehorn’s performance during the powerful bus scene, and speculate on Kim’s future when she gets back to her life in Florida (34:25). After the break, they dive into the emotional complexities of Gene’s heist scene and the welcome comedic relief of Jeff’s erratic response to seeing the police outside of the house (45:43). Finally, they touch on the harrowing final scene with Marion, explore its cinematic tie-ins to other classic films, and talk about its place in the history of Gene/Saul/Jimmy’s trustworthiness in the character’s timeline. (52:00)

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Ben Lindbergh
Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

