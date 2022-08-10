Becoming a Man, Dissecting Roquan Smith’s Note, and Happy Retirement to the GOAT



The Full Go returns as Jason opens up by discussing his day with his son, and how today he became a man (01:14). Roquan Smith officially requests a trade from the Bears, as Jason completely dissects Roquan’s note and shares his feelings about the situation (11:57). The White Sox split a doubleheader with the Royals, but also lost Tim Anderson for 4-6 weeks due to a hand injury (34:06). In Outside the Chi, Jason discusses the news coming out of Oklahoma involving Cale Gundy (45:48). Lastly, Jason celebrates the retirement of Serena Williams (56:00).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

