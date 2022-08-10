Late-Round League Winners

We discuss our favorite late-round players who can get you a massive return on your investment. We finish the show by reading a few listener emails.
(2:18) - RB Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles
(9:05) - WR Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys
(14:11) - QB Trey Lance, 49ers
(22:43) - WR Chris Olave, Saints
(29:33) - WR Kadarius Toney, Giants
(39:16) - RB James Cook, Bills
(42:57) - Handcuffs
(49:04) - Emails
Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide for rankings, tiers, sleepers, and more!
Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts