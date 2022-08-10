Late-Round League Winners



We discuss our favorite late-round players who can get you a massive return on your investment. We finish the show by reading a few listener emails.

(2:18) - RB Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles

(9:05) - WR Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys

(14:11) - QB Trey Lance, 49ers

(22:43) - WR Chris Olave, Saints

(29:33) - WR Kadarius Toney, Giants

(39:16) - RB James Cook, Bills

(42:57) - Handcuffs

(49:04) - Emails

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

