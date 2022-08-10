 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

TikTok’s Dominance and Hollywood’s Place in the Creator Economy

Matt is joined by The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz to talk about how influencers make money, Triller’s attempt to rival TikTok, and more

By Matthew Belloni
Tiktok Youtube Photo by CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Taylor Lorenz from The Washington Post to talk all things creator economy, including how influencers make money, Triller’s attempt to rival TikTok, what Hollywood can learn from the creator economy, whether influencers can crossover into movie stardom, what the representation business should look for an influencer, and what the next 10 years of the creator ecosystem will look like.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Taylor Lorenz
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

