‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 6 Recap

Joanna, David, and Danny discuss Caleb’s journey, what is going on with the human resistance, and more

By Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and Danny Heifetz
Joanna, David, and Danny break down Westworld Season 4, Episode 6, “Fidelity.” First, they recap everything that happened in the episode (2:37). Then, they discuss Caleb’s journey throughout the episode and what Charlotte’s plans are for him (9:22). Later, they discuss Frankie and what is going on with the human resistance (34:37), before going to Theory Corner (57:40).

If you have any questions or thoughts about Westworld, you can email Joanna, David, and Danny at EdHarrisBodySuit@gmail.com

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and Danny Heifetz
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

