Cruise Ships, Unrequited Eye Contact, and Using Your Dying Dog for Attention

Juliet Litman and Callie Curry return to break down Season 19, Episode 4 of The Bachelorette. They discuss Rachel’s date with Tino and her subsequent downward spiral (10:11), then examine the best options still available for each bachelorette (31:42), and chat about their new obsession with Jason (39:08). Plus, they pick Gabby’s funniest line of the week (45:10).
Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Callie Curry
Producer: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS