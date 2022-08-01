Will Smith’s Apology and Apple’s Predicament



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw and The Ringer’s Juliet Litman to discuss Will Smith’s latest apology, which came in the form of a five-minute Q&A on YouTube. They talk about the sincerity of the apology, the handling of the aftermath of the Slap, and Apple’s looming decision about whether to release or delay Will Smith’s newest film, Emancipation, which is set to come out later this year.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw and Juliet Litman

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

