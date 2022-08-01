 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will Smith’s Apology and Apple’s Predicament

Matt is joined by Lucas Shaw and Juliet Litman to talk about the sincerity of Will Smith’s apology, the aftermath of the Slap, and more

By Matthew Belloni and Juliet Litman
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw and The Ringer’s Juliet Litman to discuss Will Smith’s latest apology, which came in the form of a five-minute Q&A on YouTube. They talk about the sincerity of the apology, the handling of the aftermath of the Slap, and Apple’s looming decision about whether to release or delay Will Smith’s newest film, Emancipation, which is set to come out later this year.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw and Juliet Litman
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

