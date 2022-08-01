RIP Bill Russell, LaMond Pope on the White Sox’s Inconsistencies, and Bears Expectations With Kevin Fishbain



The Full Go returns and despite the White Sox’s win, Jason goes all in on the team (01:24). He’s then joined by LaMond Pope, who covers the White Sox for the Chicago Tribune (17:01). They discuss what the rest of the season will look like for the Sox, the team’s lack of basic fundamentals, Eloy Jimenez, and more. The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain returns to the show as they break down everything coming out of Bears training camp, including Justin Fields’s progression, Teven Jenkins, Ryan Poles’s impressions, and Roquan Smith’s contract situation (32:57). In Outside the Chi, Jason shares his feelings on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell (57:42).

Host: Jason Goff

Guests: LaMond Pope and Kevin Fishbain

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

