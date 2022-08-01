 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

RIP Bill Russell, LaMond Pope on the White Sox’s Inconsistencies, and Bears Expectations With Kevin Fishbain

Jason also uses the Outside the Chi segment to share his feelings on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell

By Jason Goff
Oakland Athletics v Chicago White Sox Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images


The Full Go returns and despite the White Sox’s win, Jason goes all in on the team (01:24). He’s then joined by LaMond Pope, who covers the White Sox for the Chicago Tribune (17:01). They discuss what the rest of the season will look like for the Sox, the team’s lack of basic fundamentals, Eloy Jimenez, and more. The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain returns to the show as they break down everything coming out of Bears training camp, including Justin Fields’s progression, Teven Jenkins, Ryan Poles’s impressions, and Roquan Smith’s contract situation (32:57). In Outside the Chi, Jason shares his feelings on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell (57:42).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: LaMond Pope and Kevin Fishbain
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

