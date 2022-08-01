Cooking Tips, French Fry Rankings, and Restaurants That Celebrate the Absurd



On a bounteous, bento-box-style, multi-segment episode, Dave delves into a few recent home-cooking successes before turning to a whirlwind assessment of the fast-food French fry landscape (23:00) and finishing off with a few ways forward for restaurants in our image-saturated age (41:45). Also discussed: cultural chewiness preferences, Dave’s favorite protein, family-friendly jangjorim, mapo tofu, Top Gun, The Birth of Tragedy, Jean-Georges’s steakhouse, the next dining hotbeds, and making food that people will wait in the rain for.

Host: Dave Chang

Producers: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

