‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys take a ride on some screaming goats to give their instant reactions to the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder (04:04). They dive into Thor’s personal journey and how Chris Hemsworth’s performance holds up in his fourth stand-alone adventure (14:26). Later, they rank the film on the famous Midnight Meter, and give their updated Phase 4 rankings (87:21).
Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts