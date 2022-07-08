 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys also rank the film on the famous Midnight Meter, and give their updated Phase 4 rankings

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Marvel


The Midnight Boys take a ride on some screaming goats to give their instant reactions to the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder (04:04). They dive into Thor’s personal journey and how Chris Hemsworth’s performance holds up in his fourth stand-alone adventure (14:26). Later, they rank the film on the famous Midnight Meter, and give their updated Phase 4 rankings (87:21).

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

In This Stream

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

View all 6 stories

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

What Can Go Wrong Will Go Wrong for the White Sox

Jason brings on Evan F. Moore to discuss the Blackhawks’ draft night and culture and diversity in hockey

By Jason Goff

The Biggest Economic Question of the Moment: Is This Peak Inflation?

Noah Smith joins to discuss why retail and oil prices are falling and what it means for the U.S. economy

By Derek Thompson

Miley Cyrus’s Music Career

Amelia and Liz break down the former Disney Channel star’s discography

By Amelia Wedemeyer and Liz Kelly

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Is Here!

Plus, Claire Denis joins to discuss her new film, ‘Both Sides of the Blade’

By Sean Fennessey and Joanna Robinson

The Best Songs of 2022 (So Far)

The importance of the letters P, F, and N, as explained by the half-year’s standout tracks

By The Ringer Staff

Come for the Ray Liotta Role in ‘Black Bird,’ Stay for the Worthwhile Drama

Developed by the crime writer Dennis Lehane, a novelist recruited into TV by David Simon of ‘The Wire’, Apple TV’s ‘Black Bird’ is worth watching for reasons beyond its high-profile casting

By Alison Herman