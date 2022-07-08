‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 5 Deep Dive



Mal and Joanna are here to dive deep into the fifth episode of Ms. Marvel. They start with their general thoughts on the episode and the series so far (4:22). Then, they go through each key scene of the episode, starting with Aisha’s journey (20:18). They then have a discussion about time travel in this show and in other popular TV shows (50:35). They talk about their expectations for the finale and answer a mailbag question (1:22.36).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Addition Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts