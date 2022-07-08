 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 5 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna discuss Aisha’s journey, time travel in TV shows, and their expectations for the finale

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Mal and Joanna are here to dive deep into the fifth episode of Ms. Marvel. They start with their general thoughts on the episode and the series so far (4:22). Then, they go through each key scene of the episode, starting with Aisha’s journey (20:18). They then have a discussion about time travel in this show and in other popular TV shows (50:35). They talk about their expectations for the finale and answer a mailbag question (1:22.36).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Addition Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

