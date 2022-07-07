Izzy Barks Back, Darren Till Out at UFC London, and Jake Paul Gets a New Opponent



3PAC is back from Las Vegas to discuss the week in MMA story lines! On today’s episode, the guys talk about:

—Darren Till pulling out of his UFC London bout against Jack Hermansson, and if his replacement, Chris Curtis, is up to the task (5:05)

—Jake Paul’s new opponent for his Aug. 6 fight at Madison Square Garden (17:16)

—Saturday’s UFC main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev (36:09)

—Beef between Israel Adesanya, actor Chris Pratt, and the fans who are criticizing Adesanya for his performance at UFC 276 (47:22)

—Where Izzy and Alexander Volkanovski stand in the pound-for-pound rankings (55:30)

Plus, Killashaw gets blocked by Pat McAfee, and the Ringer MMA community wishes Ariel a happy 40th birthday! (1:04:16)

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

