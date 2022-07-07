 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Izzy Barks Back, Darren Till Out at UFC London, and Jake Paul Gets a New Opponent

Plus, 3PAC talk about the beef between Israel Adesanya and Chris Pratt before the Ringer MMA community wishes Ariel a happy 40th birthday!

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC


3PAC is back from Las Vegas to discuss the week in MMA story lines! On today’s episode, the guys talk about:

—Darren Till pulling out of his UFC London bout against Jack Hermansson, and if his replacement, Chris Curtis, is up to the task (5:05)

—Jake Paul’s new opponent for his Aug. 6 fight at Madison Square Garden (17:16)

—Saturday’s UFC main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev (36:09)

—Beef between Israel Adesanya, actor Chris Pratt, and the fans who are criticizing Adesanya for his performance at UFC 276 (47:22)

—Where Izzy and Alexander Volkanovski stand in the pound-for-pound rankings (55:30)

Plus, Killashaw gets blocked by Pat McAfee, and the Ringer MMA community wishes Ariel a happy 40th birthday! (1:04:16)

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

‘The Challenge’ Podcast Crossover Event With Aneesa and Tori | Death, Taxes, and Bananas

Aneesa and Tori talk about their careers, tell stories from their seasons together, and discuss how the show has changed over the years

By Johnny Bananas

TV Producer Elan Gale on How to Make a Great Reality Show

Elan discusses his journey as a ‘Bachelor’ producer, the best ingredients for a truly great reality dating show, and the wild production process involved with his latest show

By Juliet Litman

The Great Theory Debate

David and Kaz also look back at the key moments of ‘Money in the Bank,’ including Liv Morgan winning the ‘SmackDown’ Women’s Championship

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

The 10 Nicest Stars in Hollywood

Matt and his former colleague at The Hollywood Reporter Lacey Rose draw from past interactions, connections, and word of mouth to put together their definitive list of the 10 nicest stars in Hollywood

By Matthew Belloni

Chet Holmgren Hype Train and Durant/Mitchell Trade Futures With Chris Mannix, Plus Being Hot and Life Advice With Joe Manganiello

Plus, Ryen and Joe answer some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo

Baker Mayfield Trade Reaction, Plus the Top 10 Coaches in the NFL

Kevin, Ben, and Steven react to the news of Mayfield being traded to the Panthers before listing their top 10 coaches going into the 2022-23 NFL season

By Kevin Clark, Ben Solak, and 1 more