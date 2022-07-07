 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

You Learn Things When You Burn Things

Dave and Chris Bianco talk getting paid a barrel of beer on the Lower East Side, importing food vs. buying local, and more

By Dave Chang
With a new restaurant open in L.A. and 30 years of gorgeous pizzas bearing his name in Phoenix, AZ, Chris Bianco has a lot of stories to tell. He returns to the pod to talk with Dave about building the most beautiful tower you’ve ever seen, bringing the sequel without the prequel, getting paid a barrel of beer on the Lower East Side, arming yourself with science, salads telling you what they want to be, Jean-Louis Palladin, a huge box of loquats, cutting bread toward your heart, what he imports from Italy vs. what he finds just beyond his doorstep, Deborah Madison, desperation melons, and a pizza inspired by Ligurian focaccia, New York bialys, and Southern Arizona pistachios.

Host: David Chang
Guest: Chris Bianco
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

