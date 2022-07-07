You Learn Things When You Burn Things



With a new restaurant open in L.A. and 30 years of gorgeous pizzas bearing his name in Phoenix, AZ, Chris Bianco has a lot of stories to tell. He returns to the pod to talk with Dave about building the most beautiful tower you’ve ever seen, bringing the sequel without the prequel, getting paid a barrel of beer on the Lower East Side, arming yourself with science, salads telling you what they want to be, Jean-Louis Palladin, a huge box of loquats, cutting bread toward your heart, what he imports from Italy vs. what he finds just beyond his doorstep, Deborah Madison, desperation melons, and a pizza inspired by Ligurian focaccia, New York bialys, and Southern Arizona pistachios.

Host: David Chang

Guest: Chris Bianco

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

