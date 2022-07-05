‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 2 Recap



Joanna, David, and Danny come back together to discuss Westworld Season 4, Episode 2 “Well Enough Alone.” They start by recapping everything that happened in the episode (2:14), before analyzing each storyline—starting with Christina’s mysterious world (6:46). Later, they discuss some of their theories about what is going on, and look ahead to next episode (1:18:09).

If you have any questions or thoughts about Westworld, you can email Joanna, David, and Danny at EdHarrisBodySuit@gmail.com

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and Danny Heifetz

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

