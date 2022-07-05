Predictions for Sun Valley’s Summer Camp for Billionaires

Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the annual Sun Valley conference, dubbed a “summer camp for billionaires,” where chief executives and board chairmen gather for private conversations that often lead to major deals across the tech and media landscape. Matt and Lucas discuss their experience attending Sun Valley conference in the past, and prognosticate over which conversations could and should take place.
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
