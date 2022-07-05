 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Predictions for Sun Valley’s Summer Camp for Billionaires

Lucas Shaw joins Matt to discuss the upcoming Sun Valley conference

By Matthew Belloni
Business And Media Elites Attend Annual Allen &amp; Co Meetings In Sun Valley Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the annual Sun Valley conference, dubbed a “summer camp for billionaires,” where chief executives and board chairmen gather for private conversations that often lead to major deals across the tech and media landscape. Matt and Lucas discuss their experience attending Sun Valley conference in the past, and prognosticate over which conversations could and should take place.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Is Brock Lesnar “Mr. SummerSlam”?

Plus, Evan, Flobo, and Jack discuss Logan Paul signing with WWE and Liv Morgan’s SmackDown title victory

By Evan Mack

NBA “New” Media, Beat Writers’ Fandom, and Steph Curry Sounds Off

Plus, reacting to Brian Windhorst’s viral moment

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 2 Recap

Joanna, David, and Danny recap everything that happened in the episode, talk about their theories about what is going on, and more

By Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and 1 more

The All Boom, No Bust Top Six

The guys run through their six favorite boom/bust players and focus on what their season could look like if they boom

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

All Quiet on the Free Agency Front, the Gobert Gamble, and Summer League Excitement

Also, Verno and KOC discuss the Malcolm Brogdon trade

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

CFB Realignment: Which Fan Bases Are Actually Happy? With Bruce Feldman and Van Lathan. Plus Danny Ainge Does It Again.

Bruce joins Ryen to talk about exactly how UCLA and USC secured a move to join the Big Ten conference in 2024 before Van comes on to discuss how conference realignment in college football affects the regional aspect of the sport

By Ryen Russillo