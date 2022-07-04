‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Episode 9 Deep Dive



Mal and Joanna are back in the Upside Down for the Season 4 finale of Stranger Things. They go through each story line, starting with what is going on in Russia with Joyce and Hopper (7:05). Then, they break down what is going on with the California kids (41:20) before discussing what happened in Hawkins (52:35). They finish by looking forward to Season 5 and taking some mailbag questions (1:38:28)

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

