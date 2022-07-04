 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Episode 9 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna discuss what is going on with the California kids and with Joyce and Hopper in Russia, and talk about what happened in Hawkins

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Netflix


Mal and Joanna are back in the Upside Down for the Season 4 finale of Stranger Things. They go through each story line, starting with what is going on in Russia with Joyce and Hopper (7:05). Then, they break down what is going on with the California kids (41:20) before discussing what happened in Hawkins (52:35). They finish by looking forward to Season 5 and taking some mailbag questions (1:38:28)

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Internet Sensation ImAllexx On Everything Chelsea FC

Alex is only 23 but has been a big name in YouTube for years—and as a huge Chelsea fan we dig into last season and look ahead to the 2022-23 Premier League season

By Ben Foster and Tom Ochoa

John Cena’s Relationship With Meme Culture, Explored

From "HIS NAME IS JOHN CENA" to the WWE superstar being "invisible," here’s a look at 20 years of John Cena memes

By Nick Bond

Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July Parties

In this patriotic episode of Pop Culture History Lesson, Nora Princiotti and Kate Halliwell join forces to examine the cultural significance of Taylor’s infamous Fourth of July parties from 2013 to 2016

By Nora Princiotti and Kate Halliwell

Yankees Get Two in Cleveland, Wins and Good News for Mets

Plus, Ian Begley on Brunson, KD, and more

By John Jastremski

Beats, Rhymefest, and Life

Jason asks the question everyone is asking before discussing the Bulls free-agent signings

By Jason Goff

KD Wants Out of BK, Brunson Gets the Bag, and the Yankees Fall in Houston

Plus, Justin Termine on the free agent frenzy

By John Jastremski