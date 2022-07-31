Nunes Wins Title in Bloody Battle; Is the Valentina Trilogy Next? Plus: Moreno Steals Interim Belt and a Controversial Early Stoppage

On the critically-acclaimed Spotify Live app, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall give their immediate reaction to UFC 277, covering topics like:
Amanda Nunes’s five rounds of dominance over Julianna Peña (00:45)
If Nunes-Shevchenko 3 at bantamweight is the fight to make (11:40)
Brandon Moreno’s come-from-behind victory over Kai Kara-France in the interim flyweight title fight (18:38)
Moreno’s butchered post-fight encounter with flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (27:32)
Another loss for fan favorite Derrick Lewis and whether the referee stopped the fight too early (35:32)
Plus, some calls from the fans (42:12), and the latest on Jake Paul’s canceled August 6 boxing fight (45:50).
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
