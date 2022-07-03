 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Adesanya Outclasses Cannonier, Volkanovski Ends the Debate, and Alex Pereira Makes a Statement: UFC 276 Reaction LIVE from Las Vegas

Live from the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll react to a huge night at UFC 276

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
UFC 276: Adesanya v Cannonier Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images


Live from the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll react to a huge night at UFC 276. The guys discuss:

  • Another successful middleweight title defense for Israel Adesanya, and how the Jan Blachowicz loss changed him (3:36)
  • Alex Pereira’s knockout of Sean Strickland and why Adesanya vs. Pereira for the next middleweight title fight will be massive (17:42)
  • Alexander Volkanovski emphatically proving that he’s the best featherweight in the world (23:52)
  • Interest in Volkanovski chasing the lightweight title (30:36)
  • Memories from the week in Las Vegas, which included a meetup with members of the Ringer MMA community AND an unexpected evening with Nate Diaz! (1:09:42)

Plus, a disappointing night for Sean O’Malley, Cowboy Cerrone says goodbye, Jalin Turner turns heads, Ian Garry’s slow build continues, and, even in defeat, Jessica-Rose Clark gets immortalized.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

