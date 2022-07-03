Adesanya Outclasses Cannonier, Volkanovski Ends the Debate, and Alex Pereira Makes a Statement: UFC 276 Reaction LIVE from Las Vegas



Live from the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll react to a huge night at UFC 276. The guys discuss:

Another successful middleweight title defense for Israel Adesanya, and how the Jan Blachowicz loss changed him (3:36)

Alex Pereira’s knockout of Sean Strickland and why Adesanya vs. Pereira for the next middleweight title fight will be massive (17:42)

Alexander Volkanovski emphatically proving that he’s the best featherweight in the world (23:52)

Interest in Volkanovski chasing the lightweight title (30:36)

Memories from the week in Las Vegas, which included a meetup with members of the Ringer MMA community AND an unexpected evening with Nate Diaz! (1:09:42)

Plus, a disappointing night for Sean O’Malley, Cowboy Cerrone says goodbye, Jalin Turner turns heads, Ian Garry’s slow build continues, and, even in defeat, Jessica-Rose Clark gets immortalized.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

