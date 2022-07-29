UFC 277 Preview: Peña Cuts it Close, Now Can She Silence the Doubters? Plus, a Must-See Flyweight Fight and the Death of F*ck Friends



On Spotify Live, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll preview UFC 277 as the fighters (including Julianna Peña, who makes it quite interesting) step to the scales. The guys discuss:

If Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2 is the biggest fight in the history of women’s MMA

Big changes Nunes has made heading into this fight

A must-see interim flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France (18:24)

The incredible rise of City Kickboxing

Dramatic moments in the lead-up to Peña finally making weight in the closing minutes (1:11:25)

Plus, some calls from the best community in MMA…featuring some unexpected twists (41:18).

*This weigh-in show has been edited for brevity.

Next episode: Saturday, July 30, immediately following the end of UFC 277. Follow The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify for all the details.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

