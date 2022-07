Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz team up to try to figure out some of the mystery around what the Patriots offense is going to look like this season. They discuss who they think is going to call plays and what that could look like, expectations for Mac Jones in Year 2, and more.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

