The Simple Pleasure of ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’

Chris and Andy talk about the allegations that old episodes of Stranger Things are being re-edited, and the interesting possibilities it introduces for streaming television (1:00). Then, they talk about the sweet animated movie Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (20:15), before Andy is joined by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas to talk about his decision to remake his 1996 movie Irma Vep into an eight-part miniseries (27:51).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Olivier Assayas
Production: Kaya McMullen and Mike Wargon
