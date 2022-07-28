 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Simple Pleasure of ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’

Plus, chatting with ‘Irma Vep’ filmmaker Olivier Assayas and discussing the reported ‘Stranger Things’ editing process

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
A24


Chris and Andy talk about the allegations that old episodes of Stranger Things are being re-edited, and the interesting possibilities it introduces for streaming television (1:00). Then, they talk about the sweet animated movie Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (20:15), before Andy is joined by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas to talk about his decision to remake his 1996 movie Irma Vep into an eight-part miniseries (27:51).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Olivier Assayas
Production: Kaya McMullen and Mike Wargon

