‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 10 Recap

Joanna and Ben get together to share a Cinnabon roll and their reactions to the latest episode of ‘Better Call Saul’, entitled “Nippy.” They begin their conversation by praising the expert direction and writing by Michelle MacLaren and Alison Tatlock, and talking about how the misdirection within the episode’s description changed their expectations. They then pivot to Carol Burnett’s amazing cameo as cab driver Jeff’s mom, and speculate on what the title sequence and a recent Vanity Fair video featuring Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn may be revealing about the upcoming events in the final stretch of the series (13:42). Next, they break down what the audience can learn from the college football dialogue within the episode and draw character and timeline parallels between Jimmy/Saul/Gene and Walter White (34:34). After the break, they discuss how the tension during the heist sequence brought out the best aspects of Bob Odenkirk’s acting prowess, their hopes for the end of the series, and how ‘Better Call Saul’ has changed how they view the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe (47:57).
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Ben Lindbergh
Producer: Chris Sutton
