Raise Your Glasses to Minnie Miñoso, Plus The Bigs on Bears Training Camp

Discussing the White Sox legend’s Hall of Fame induction

By Jason Goff
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox Getty Images


Shakeia Taylor returns to The Full Go to discuss Minnie Miñoso’s Hall of Fame induction, what took so long for it to happen, what needs to change with Hall of Fame voting, and the minority involvement in baseball (11:48). Jason is next joined by Herb Howard from The Bigs as they discuss all things Bears with the season inching closer (34:24). Also, the White Sox are absolutely going to waste Dylan Cease’s stellar season (54:47).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Shakeia Taylor and Herb Howard
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

